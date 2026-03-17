(CNBC)- President Donald Trump slammed the U.S.′ NATO allies over their reluctance to get involved in the Iran war. And stated “U.S. never needed their help.”

Trump stated. “Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID!”

Lions.

Karenism: when somebody demands help, gets refused, then insists they never wanted help in the first place.

Karen Trumps meltdown and fall into states of delusion and phantom ghost fleets knows no bounds.

The contradiction itself is the story.

While the messaging flipped, oil and Hormuz stress stay alive.

Lions.. Markets and economies care about actual shipping/security conditions, not rhetorical reversals and president Karen having a meltdown.

Trump asked allies all weekend to help with Hormuz. Allies balked.

Now he says the US never needed them, (KARENISM).

GM