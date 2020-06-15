Ok.. stocks are under pressure. At the time I am writing this, 6:50am PST, the DOW is lower by 593. Gold, Silver, and Crypto also under pressure.

At this time the 10yr yield is .67 an holding steady. If this were to drop, I would expect more losses, if it remains here or moves higher, I would expect stocks to gain.

The DXY, (dollar index), is LOWER.. no …