LET THE STAGED BATTLE BEGIN! And Let's All Laugh At The BAD Acting...
From Greg M
Lions…
Federal Reserve holds key interest rate steady, defying Trump’s demands for aggressive cuts.
And now the circus act can really begin! A staged battle between Trump and the Fed...
THE STAGED BATTLE.
Let’s first start with Trump’s Role.
Screams! “Cut rates! Save the economy! MAGA! “Fighting the evil Fed!" Pretends to be pro-growth, anti-establishment..
