Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
1h

Woe be to those who call evil good and good evil. Isaiah 5:20.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
1h

Just setting up the narrative to go back to QE and 0% rates

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture