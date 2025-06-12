Lions…

Ready for more propaganda?

Today’s New Headline.

Lions…

Let’s break this one down.

Another Babylon two-faced headline pure control by contradiction, classic formula.

Producer Prices “rise less than expected.” See everyone, inflation is under control!" (FALSE)

Jobless claims hit an 8-month high, "But pay no attention to this it’s a temporary blip!" (FALSE)

They headline the Producer Prices "less than expected" to keep markets soothed. But less than expected still means it’s rising.

Why? This gives the illusion that the Fed can manage rates, and inflation is no big deal.

Next… Bury the negative reality. Jobless claims up 8-month high = deteriorating labor market. This is MAJOR, rising claims mean businesses are laying off, cutting costs.

THE reality? On Earth?

Producer prices continue to climb, supply chains are under stress. Rising jobless claims confirm that underlying demand is falling and businesses are bracing for slowdown. The system is SHRINKING by their own numbers. Inflation is NOT conquered, costs are still rising. The job market is now visibly deteriorating. (And the lie will be maintained as long as possible).

So, EXPECT that economic data contradictions will now become more frequent and more absurd from here.

GM