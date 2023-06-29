Lions and friends…

Today the entire yield curve has inverted even more.

***An inverted yield curve has preceded every U.S. recession since the 1950s.

Moreover, the US 10yr Yield has spiked to 3.85%

With that, the (click) MMRI has SURGED! Now just 3 points away from what has proven to be the “first line in the sand” at 250. (Keep your eyes on the MMRI).

EVERY…