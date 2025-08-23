Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
2m

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture