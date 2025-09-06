Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
4h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Godfrey's avatar
Christopher Godfrey
4h

My wife's business.

Sexpot Apothecary

High quality herbal products for sexual health, including natural alternatives to Viagra, and others for men and women, not just for love making but also hormonal health, with potent natural herbs.

Based in Atlanta, ships all around the world.

sexpotapothecary.com

jessica@sexpotapothecary.com

GMLIONS

20% off

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture