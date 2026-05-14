Lions. If you trade, this website run by a fellow Lion, may be of interest to you.

This is what its designed to do.

Know which stocks are being heavily shorted in real-time, sign up to get instant alerts when borrow rates spike.

Insider cluster trading activity (multiple insiders buying or selling together within the same period) is one of the strongest insider signals, it reflects coordinated or overlapping conviction. Premium members get instant alerts when these trades happen. That signal gets even more informative alongside high short pressure, which, combined with recent low insider confidence is a distinct risk profile many professional traders watch for. You can customize your alerts for this combination, which is significantly more predictive of a price decline than either signal alone.

Click here. https://finshort.com/

Lions. I am not being paid or compensated in any way to put this out. And I have NO business affiliations with Finshort.

I am getting this out to help a fellow Lion.

I thought this would be interesting to some of you Lion traders. .

GM