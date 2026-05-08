Why bother talking about this right? Because just like The Epstein Files, (the protected class), THEY CAN EVEN GET AWAY WITH CHILD RAPE.

Reuters reports that between March and April, traders placed large, well-timed bearish bets on crude, diesel, and gasoline futures totaling about $7 billion…WITH EACH ONE being placed from minutes to hours just before a Trump announcement or pivot with Iran war/policy announcements.

Are you expecting a single arrest?

Or are you expecting even more “perfectly timed/lucky” trades?

GM