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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Charles's avatar
Charles
5h

This hits hard. I’m very sorry Greg. My wife and I started this journey late ourselves (being 46 and 45) and did fertility treatments for almost 8 months (IUI) before she became pregnant. Sadly she suffered 2 miscarriages. But with a lot of prayer and faith we were successful in our 3rd attempt and now have a beautiful, healthy, almost 8 month old boy. Never lose faith my friend, it’s all in god’s timing.

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Gaziboman
5h

I’m sorry for the loss Greg, thoughts and prayers.

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