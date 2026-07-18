Lions. A Deeply Personal Important Message.
From Greg M
Lions. We are family, and I love you guys…
As many of you know, Lorraine and I recently shared that we were expecting a child. Sadly, the pregnancy has ended in miscarriage.
We are heartbroken, but we are leaning on God, on each other, and on the love surrounding us.
We deeply appreciate your prayers.
GM
This hits hard. I’m very sorry Greg. My wife and I started this journey late ourselves (being 46 and 45) and did fertility treatments for almost 8 months (IUI) before she became pregnant. Sadly she suffered 2 miscarriages. But with a lot of prayer and faith we were successful in our 3rd attempt and now have a beautiful, healthy, almost 8 month old boy. Never lose faith my friend, it’s all in god’s timing.
I’m sorry for the loss Greg, thoughts and prayers.