What is happening right now follows precisely in line with what we would expect to see. And this is what is happening.

As we have discussed multiple times, a new system is coming. With that, we are witnessing a controlled demolition of the old system. This is being done as follows.

Break the old system through inflation, war, and chaos. Offer a solution through CBDCs, controlled trade blocs (BRICS), and global lending “support” (IMF). Digitize control, globalize authority, and erase sovereignty.

Lions… Right now over 100+ countries are developing CBDCs. I have listed just a few below. (THIS IS NOT A COMPLETE LIST).

RIGHT NOW. Major Nations and Central Banks Developing CBDCs. (Yes the US is on this list).

Pilot Programs and Advanced Development.

China. The Digital Yuan (e-CNY) is in advanced pilot stages across multiple cities, with plans for broader implementation.

India. The Digital Rupee is undergoing pilot testing for both wholesale and retail use cases.

Russia. The Digital Ruble is in pilot testing, aiming to streamline payment systems.

European Union – The Digital Euro is in the preparation phase, with pilot programs exploring its potential.

Brazil. Developing the Drex, with pilot programs focusing on financial innovation.

Sweden. Testing the e-Krona to evaluate its feasibility as a complement to cash.

South Korea. Conducting pilot programs to assess the implementation of a digital currency.

Thailand. Engaged in pilot testing to explore the benefits of a CBDC.

Australia. Exploring CBDC use cases through pilot programs in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

United Arab Emirates. Implementing the Digital Dirham strategy, including cross-border payment trials.

Singapore. Testing wholesale CBDC applications to enhance payment infrastructure.

United States. The Federal Reserve is researching a potential Digital Dollar, focusing on design and policy considerations.

United Kingdom. The Bank of England is exploring the development of a Digital Pound, assessing its implications for monetary policy.

Canada. Investigating the potential of a CBDC to ensure readiness for future developments.

Japan. The Bank of Japan is conducting research and experiments to evaluate the feasibility of a digital yen.

Indonesia. Developing the Digital Rupiah under the Garuda Project, focusing on a secure and efficient payment system.

Ghana. Piloting the e-Cedi to promote financial inclusion and digital payments

***BRICS Expansion.

Lions, a new economic axis is expanding rapidly. What do they want? What are they working towards?

Dethrone the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. Trade in local currencies (like the yuan, ruble) or a new BRICS settlement unit. BRICS are exploring blockchain based settlement systems as well.

Lions.. Right now, and this is easily verifiable, Russia/China are actively dumping US Treasuries. And Saudi Arabia, our new best friends according to Trump, along with the UAE are already sidestepping the petrodollar.

Lions… The world is preparing for a post-dollar economy. And Who will be the last to know? The American people...

New IMF Debt Channels.

Lions, I URGE YOU to look this up. The IMF is offering “climate loans.” How it works… Poorer nations desperate, (food, energy, debt crises). IMF steps in with “assistance.”

Result. Nations become digitally enslaved. Run not by their own people, but by unelected globalists operating through monetary levers. The IMF becomes the financial priesthood of Babylon, offering salvation through debt.

