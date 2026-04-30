Lions. (A NEW PHASE). The Market Is Now Pricing In "Rescue." (As Our Strategic Petroleum Reserves Are Bleeding Out To Foreign Nations.)
From Greg M
Lions…
This morning. (As I am writing this), stock futures are green, and crude is pulling back.
So what is happening? Trump is again seeking international support for a maritime coalition to restore movement through the Strait. (Will it work this time?)
MAJOR KEY POINT FOR THE MARKET. Lions. “The market” is also pricing in Trump’s Fed Chair pick Kevin War…