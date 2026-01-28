(CNBC)- The dollar is in a bear market, market watchers said on Wednesday, as one warned the weaker greenback is a “double-edged sword” for the U.S. economy.

Tuesday saw the dollar suffer its worst one-day slide since April — when Trump’s so-called “liberation day” announcements sparked what became known as the sell America trade. The decline came after the president told reporters in Iowa he believes the dollar is “doing great.”