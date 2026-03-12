Lions. A Serious Open Question. (War And The Epstein Files).
From Greg M
Lions…
Serious open question.
Are we to trust an administration with running our nation, and pressing what is now a lost war so far, that has still not made a single arrest regarding the Epstein files?
Hey… GUESS WHAT THE MEDIA IS NO LONGER COVERING WITH THE WAR RAGING OUT OF CONTROL?
The Epstein files.
Do you see any connection?
GM
It’s all connected….& it’s pure evil !!
They haven't talked about the starving people in Ethiopia for years now either. They are controlled by the Banks!!!!