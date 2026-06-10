Lions... A SERIOUS QUESTION.
From Greg M
Lions. Is it possible that Trump is compromised because of, or due to, the Epstein files?
If the highest officeholder is making decisions under threat, blackmail, hidden obligation, fear of exposure, then the country itself is exposed.
So my question is this… in your opinion… and everyone is entitled to their opinion Lions, so lets keep this civil…
Is Trump compromised?
He is a chief gatekeeper for the swamp he claimed he would drain. I honestly think the Epstein files and the timed releases are just trolling at this point. They don't care that you know because nothing will happen.
Look at what happened last year when he dragged his feet on the release, what happened: he quietly signed the Genius Act and next to no one noticed. Then some of the files came out this year, and as heinous as they were, what happened? Nothing, no arrests, no punishments, just online outrage and people shouting, vote harder. I think the rest of the files will come out at a time of their choosing as per the controlled demolition and as another distraction, which is sad considering the nature of these files.
Absolutely. Israel has the files.