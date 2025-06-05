Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... A Trump/Bitcoin ETF is Coming. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions... A Trump/Bitcoin ETF is Coming. From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 05, 2025118Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... A Trump/Bitcoin ETF is Coming. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore95ShareLions…Trump/Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. TODAY filed a registration statement for an exchange-traded fund, ETF, that would directly hold bitcoin.If you are interested in this, I will keep you posted.GM118Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... A Trump/Bitcoin ETF is Coming. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore95SharePreviousNext
Hell no! Gold backed would be BETTER!
Not a chance….what goes up, must come down. Once they push the kill switch, all gone. I like gold and silver.