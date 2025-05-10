Lions…

Reuters just reported this yesterday.

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to U.S. government debt has climbed noticeably over the past month and remains stubbornly high. Spreads on U.S. credit default swaps (CDS) - market-based gauges of the risk of a sovereign default - widened to their highest since the debt ceiling crisis of 2023 in recent weeks.

What it means.

When U.S. sovereign credit default swaps (CDS) widen like this, especially outside of a formal debt ceiling crisis, it means ONLY one thing. A potential U.S. debt default.

What would be the fallout?

1. A Lock-Up in the Credit Markets.

This is something we have spoken about would eventually happen FOR YEARS. (Its not happening yet, but the potential is rising).

Lions… as you know if you have followed my work. The flow of debt/credit = is the lifeblood of the entire financial system. If that flow stops, liquidity vanishes almost instantly. Banks stop lending. Interbank markets seize. Overnight funding dries up.



2. A Banking Crisis Ripple Effect.

Investment banks/financial institutions with ANY market exposure would face massive margin calls, collateral revaluations, and obvious insolvency. Remember 2008? This would be magnitudes worse.



3. Global Contagion.

U.S. Treasuries are the global reserve asset. The dollar, also a unit of debt, is the reserve currency.

>If the market begins doubting their safety or liquidity, foreign central banks/nations/investors/etc. will unload. (THIS IS WHEN WE WOULD SEE MASSIVE SPIKES IN BOND YIELDS! AGAIN AS I HAVE BEEN WARNING ABOUT FOR YEARS.

Stock Markets MELT DOWN.

Stocks WILL collapse. Bond yields WILL skyrocket. And the entire derivative market would implode.

5. System Reset Becomes Reality. THIS IS IT!

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), new tokenized system followed by some kind of restructuring of sovereign debt in exchange for total control.

(I will cover this at length, and more, in my Markets A Look Ahead Video tomorrow, Sunday, 5/11/25.)

