Ol Hickory
May 11

And then it’ll get blamed on a cyberattack by Russia/China/Iran or some BS

Out Of Shape Cartoons
May 11

Central banks are hiding the truth about what is driving inflation and how bad it is going to get. They want you to believe that what is happening is a result of government stimulus in response to the pandemic. Total nonsense. Look up quantitative easing. Look up the Fed balance sheet. That 8.9 trillion dollars worth of assets that they purchased to prop up the economy in the years following the 2008 crisis dwarfs the stimulus. Every dollar that sits on central bank balance sheets is money that was created out of thin air and injected into the system. This is what created the inflation we are seeing now. Raising interest rates can't bring it down. That would only work if the inflation was caused by excessive lending, but it wasn't, and they know that it wasn't. The only way to prevent Venezuela style hyperinflation at this point would be to remove 8.9 trillion dollars from the U.S. economy and approximately the same amount from the EU economy. This would obviously have catastrophic consequences and draw attention to their insane monetary experiment, so instead they are playing dumb. They acknowledge that raising interest rates will likely cause a deep recession, but what no one seems to be talking about is what happens to interest payments on government debt as these rates climb. With the U.S. national debt sitting at 30 trillion, the prospect of a full fledged default isn't just likely, it's inevitable. When the U.S. government defaults, the global financial system will grind to a halt (as will international supply chains). Most people can't even imagine the implications.

This cannot be fixed. That's why they cooked up the "Great Reset". Don't let them get away with it.

