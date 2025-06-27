Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7 Cupertino 77's avatar
7 Cupertino 77
3m

Common sense. Greg announce you only contact the Lions via Substack which can be verified to be you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
4m

Yes we noticed. WOW!! What a world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture