Lions. AI Making Decisions On Healthcare/Medical Procedures... Thoughts? Opinions?
From Greg M
Starting in January, about 6.4 million Americans enrolled in traditional Medicare will be part of a pilot program using artificial intelligence for prior authorizations.
The program, known as the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) model, will require additional approvals for 17 different medical procedures.
What the hell! I need to plead my case to AI now? The best skill you can have going into 2026 is gaming, bypassing, and fooling f**kin AI.
Seriously, could it be any worse than the medical industrial complex completely blowing the Covid scam, the poison shot, and totally ignoring the efficacy of Ivermectin in treating this thing?