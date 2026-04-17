Lions Alert! $760 Million In Bets That Crude Would Fall 20 Minutes Before Trump's Announcement.
From Greg M
Lions… the CFTC, The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is examining a series of oil futures trades placed shortly before Trump Iran-war policy pivots ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS INCLUDING TODAY…. $760 MILLION (OVER 3/4 OF A BILLION!) IN BETS THAT CRUDE WOULD FALL TODAY.
But here, again as with Epstein, DO NOT EXPECT A SINGLE ARREST.
Lions… We ALL know who is leaking this information.
GM
I had just wrote on your last post that it is Market Manipulation Friday 🙄
America has been HIJACKED