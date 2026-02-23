(MarketWatch)- President Donald Trump is expanding his trade toolkit and threatening what he called the “obnoxious” use of tariffs in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling against his signature economic policy.

Fresh from his Saturday move to increase global tariffs to 15%, from 10%, after the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling striking down his earlier emergency-use trade duties, the president said in a post on his social-media network that the decision strengthened other powers he has over tariffs.

LETS BE CLEAR… Trump is not a threat to foreign governments… he is a direct threat to American stability, American pricing power, and the American economy.

I AM NOT SAYING that trade enforcement is always bad…

I AM SAYING. This specific move functions, IN REALITY, as a threat against America itself… because the mechanism hits the US economy, US businesses, US supply chains, and the US consumer.

NO AMOUNT OF TARIFFS WILL FIX THE STRUCTURAL PROBLEM OF THE US DOLLAR AND EXPLODING DEBT/DEFICITS!

TRUMP SEEMS TO BELIEVE THAT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE IDIOTS! THAT TARIFFS WILL SOMEHOW FIX THE DOLLAR/DEBT/DEFICIT PROBLEM! (Go ahead, make it up!)

We all know how this works! AND, its too stupid to be stupid. ITS DELUSIONAL.

TRUMP IS DELUSIONAL! DEMENTED… OR MAYBE A COMBO OF BOTH.

Trump’s 100% FALSE message is “we’re punishing them.”

But the mechanism actually is this…

Trump is choosing to tax America, (as tariffs, DUH, are an import tax paid at the boarder), and THEN he is what… hoping the pain lands elsewhere later?

Really?

NO ONE COULD POSSIBLY MAKE THIS UP… ITS IMPOSSIBLE AT ANY LEVEL… EVEN AT THE SUB-MORONIC LEVEL.

Trump seems to have forgotten, (dementia) or wants you to not know, (deception), that…

Foreign countries do not pay. This does not level the playing field. It does not magically give our country ANY competitive edge. This will NOT protect American workers.

