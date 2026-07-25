Lions, the Middle East war has now crossed another dangerous threshold… and Lions we called this about 2 weeks ago.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran aligned Houthis are now directly exchanging fire.

The Saudis have launched airstrikes against Houthi targets following attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. The Houthis then launched ballistic missiles toward oil refineries in Yanbu, on Saudi Arabia’s western coast.

Lions. The Houthis maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia is having exactly the intended effect, (as we pointed out again just about 2 weeks ago), and with that… the war fallout will now worsen.

Energy prices will rise, shipping costs will rise. And with that, now marine insurers have now begun restricting war risk coverage for Saudi linked cargo in the Red Sea. Lions. This is EXACTLY what we warned would happen…now it means the energy threat is increasing, and already bleeding out.

WHAT THIS MEANS MOVING FORWARD.

Further fallout from this second front WILL hit prices harder here in the US across the board… ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES WILL GET HIT THE HARDEST BUT… THIS WILL BLEED OUT TO CONSUMER PRICES ACROSS THE BOARD.

Lions. As we discussed from DAY ONE. This war was NEVER contained and would spread.

Moreover, it is still evolving… already further threatening alternative energy supply chain routes.

Lions, with now a second war front active, expect even higher crude prices, more expensive shipping and insurance, longer routes, potential scarcities, renewed-worsening inflation pressure…

Lions now, we have an even greater risk of further escalation/more war.

GM

LIONS……………..IF YOU HAVE NOT YET. READ THIS BELOW.