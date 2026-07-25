Lions Alert! A SECOND FRONT IN THE WAR JUST ERUPTED...
From Greg M
Lions, the Middle East war has now crossed another dangerous threshold… and Lions we called this about 2 weeks ago.
Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran aligned Houthis are now directly exchanging fire.
The Saudis have launched airstrikes against Houthi targets following attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. The Houthis then launched ballistic missiles toward oil refineries in Yanbu, on Saudi Arabia’s western coast.
Lions. The Houthis maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia is having exactly the intended effect, (as we pointed out again just about 2 weeks ago), and with that… the war fallout will now worsen.
Energy prices will rise, shipping costs will rise. And with that, now marine insurers have now begun restricting war risk coverage for Saudi linked cargo in the Red Sea. Lions. This is EXACTLY what we warned would happen…now it means the energy threat is increasing, and already bleeding out.
WHAT THIS MEANS MOVING FORWARD.
Further fallout from this second front WILL hit prices harder here in the US across the board… ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES WILL GET HIT THE HARDEST BUT… THIS WILL BLEED OUT TO CONSUMER PRICES ACROSS THE BOARD.
Lions. As we discussed from DAY ONE. This war was NEVER contained and would spread.
Moreover, it is still evolving… already further threatening alternative energy supply chain routes.
Lions, with now a second war front active, expect even higher crude prices, more expensive shipping and insurance, longer routes, potential scarcities, renewed-worsening inflation pressure…
Lions now, we have an even greater risk of further escalation/more war.
GM
LIONS……………..IF YOU HAVE NOT YET. READ THIS BELOW.
Good morning G .. ur up early
4.41am here in the redwoods.
The houthis watched trumps playbook .. attack Fri/Sat morning ..
Wait til they attack the Suez Canal ..
As you know I’m not a religious man .. but fuck me I feel like praying!
Evil and stupid. We are now facing our own contrived realities. Driven by thousands of years of misinformation and deception, we are now facing the dark clouds of false realities. We are victims; stepped right into it. Only logical. It is clear to me, we live in a world of elites pushing false narratives and sinister intentions. If the people of this world do not fight back against such control, we are destined to be slaves. These wars are dangerous. Obviously, many people will starve and suffer. Without the energy the world needs and the minerals to assure the needs of growing human populations, there will be no peace or hope for the future of mankind. It’s all coming down. Truth and reality are inescapable and will be the ultimate reality of what is happening to the human race. Cannot ignore the seriousness of this moment. The blue and red political football game loses its appeal. Hardship, hunger and death will put an end to the false realities that clouded our social fabric for thousands of years. Those of us who survive the trauma to come due to the protection of wealth, should come together for the rebuilding of the human experience. The children of this world deserve so much better. As the reality of this calculated, misguided effort to enslave humanity, confront it. Let’s give them a future of hope and purpose. Everything we object to is unfolding now.