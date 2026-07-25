Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
6h

Good morning G .. ur up early

4.41am here in the redwoods.

The houthis watched trumps playbook .. attack Fri/Sat morning ..

Wait til they attack the Suez Canal ..

As you know I’m not a religious man .. but fuck me I feel like praying!

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Eric's avatar
Eric
5h

Evil and stupid. We are now facing our own contrived realities. Driven by thousands of years of misinformation and deception, we are now facing the dark clouds of false realities. We are victims; stepped right into it. Only logical. It is clear to me, we live in a world of elites pushing false narratives and sinister intentions. If the people of this world do not fight back against such control, we are destined to be slaves. These wars are dangerous. Obviously, many people will starve and suffer. Without the energy the world needs and the minerals to assure the needs of growing human populations, there will be no peace or hope for the future of mankind. It’s all coming down. Truth and reality are inescapable and will be the ultimate reality of what is happening to the human race. Cannot ignore the seriousness of this moment. The blue and red political football game loses its appeal. Hardship, hunger and death will put an end to the false realities that clouded our social fabric for thousands of years. Those of us who survive the trauma to come due to the protection of wealth, should come together for the rebuilding of the human experience. The children of this world deserve so much better. As the reality of this calculated, misguided effort to enslave humanity, confront it. Let’s give them a future of hope and purpose. Everything we object to is unfolding now.

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