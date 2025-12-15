LIONS ALERT! ALL EYES ON THE DEBT MARKET.
From Greg M
Lions…
What’s happening right now… AS IN TODAY.
The Treasury is doing a big cluster of auctions and, more importantly, settlements.
Settlement day is when the buyers cash actually leaves the private system and gets paid to the US Treasury.
TODAY, Monday, Dec 15, 2025, The Treasury’s schedule shows major coupon securities settling.
3-Year Note settlement. Dec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.