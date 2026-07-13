Lions Alert! And Here It is. EXPECT MORE.
From Greg M
Trump’s latest piece of propaganda.
Trump now says the U.S. may run Hormuz—and get paid for it
(Reuters)- Trump said the United States would probably take over the Strait, become its “guardian,” and should be reimbursed for controlling it. That moves the stated mission beyond merely protecting navigation toward long-term American control and compensation.
GM
I thought it was all about NUKES.
The only hope for the US at this point in time is DJT takes the Graham route to success!