Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
8m

I thought it was all about NUKES.

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
7m

The only hope for the US at this point in time is DJT takes the Graham route to success!

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