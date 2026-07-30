Lions… THEIR OWN NUMBERS SAY IT ALL.

FAILURE ON A PLANETARY SCALE.

Lions… Go ahead make this one up. The MSM is calling for celebration! And the media chorus script readers are telling everyone the economy is “growing.”

Really? How about NO.

Why?

Because according to the headline 1.5% data point… (their number), US GDP grew at an annualized 1.5% in the second quarter. Ok… lets use their number for a second.

So wonderful. 1.5% GDP. Lions. Let’s NOT forget, that for a developed economy an average annual GDP growth rate between 2% and 3% is considered healthy). So 1.5%… not good).

BUT……………………. now for the part they would prefer you NOT TO KNOW.

Prices rose 5.7%.

That means inflation is running at nearly four times the rate of economic growth using their own numbers!

So……….. riddle me this.

If prices are rising far faster than output, what exactly are we celebrating?

This is not an economy surging forward. This is an economy being eaten from the inside out.

And the message is simple…

Out in the real world, (you know, where we live), people don’t live inside GDP press releases or fake data points.

Instead. People live inside higher food prices, higher energy prices, higher insurance costs, higher housing costs, and a bond market now demanding a higher premium because it does not trust the policy mix. CLICK HERE (HIGH-IMPORTANCE).

So…. lets look again using their own numbers… a “wonderful” 1.5% GDP with prices rise 5.7%.

What do we really have?

NEGATIVE REAL GROWTH BY USING THEIR OWN 1.5% GDP NUMBER WEIGHED AGAINST PRICES RISING 5.7%

That’s a NEGATIVE -4.2%.

Lets go deeper.

How much of GDP is government spending? Lions. In the US, total government spending accounts for 37.9% GDP. So if we strip that out just for fun. What are we left with?

NEGATIVE GDP…

Along with a hollowed out nation and a hollowed out people.

AND… it will worsen from here.

HOW/WHY?

By further debasing the purchasing power of the currency via low rates and VAST debt expansion…

And then… by somehow pretending “growth” means something good when inflation is outrunning it by a factor of nearly four.

That Lions… is deterioration and ROT disguised as progress.

What’s Really Happening?

The economy is being hollowed out, and the people are being propagandized.

DESTROYED FROM WITHIN.

GM