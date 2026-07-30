Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
30m

The climate of 'Created Chaos' never died down, post-Plandemic. Middle America is being shamelessly looted by govts at all levels and Big Corp☆.

For any new to all this: THIS IS A LATE ENDGAME PLAY.

The wheels are coming off their Ponzimobile, and their stealing whatever isn't nailed down.

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Michael Rau's avatar
Michael Rau
25m

There are no good solutions..... The leveraged bet that AI and Robotics will be a salvation and bring increased margins, increased productivity, as well as global compute priced in USD.... is a gamble that either works or brings about a long term period of economic depression. Keep prepping for the worst, hope for the best. GLTA

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