Lions Alert! ESPECIALLY TRADERS, OR ANYONE WITH INVESTMENTS IN STOCKS, 401K, ETC... (READ THIS HIGH IMPORTANCE).
From Greg M
Lions. I find this VERY disturbing. Weigh in here.
Donald Trump’s social media company has discussed charging Wall Street traders and investment firms as much as $100,000 a month for faster access to the U.S. president’s posts on his Truth Social platform.
What are your thoughts on this?
GM
Now he’s OPENLY SELLING access to insider information. Another important signpost on the Empire-Collapse Highway
Pay US $100,000 a month and get a head start on market-moving presidential posts. That’s the kinda system you’d expect in a rigged market, not a fair one. Just when you think Trump couldn’t sink any lower.