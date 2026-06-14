Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Mark Fausner's avatar
Mark Fausner
29m

so this is BS again to push the market

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Geremy Shepherd's avatar
Geremy Shepherd
21m

Pump the bags its almost Monday

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