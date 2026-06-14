Lions. Pakistan is now claiming the US and Iran have reached a peace deal.

Pakistan’s PM says a signing ceremony is set for Friday in Switzerland .

That means the story moved from “Sunday signing” to….

Claimed agreement/future signing date . (Friday).

Trump is already posting victory style language, “Let the oil flow,” and claiming the deal is complete. ITS NOT.

The key here is still missing… actual signatures and full confirmation from both sides.

Lions. The deal framework reportedly includes…

1. Reopening Hormuz.

2. Ending the US blockade of Iranian ports.

3. Releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

4. Iran oil-sanctions relief.

5. Nuclear limits to be discussed during a 60-day window for final negotiations.

GM