Lions… and here it is. This is how the machine works.

First comes the war shock. Then comes the energy shock. Then comes the consumer shock. Then comes the government “support.”

Does that sound familiar? Because this is EXACTLY what we said would happen,,, and now here it is.

And then comes more debt, more currency debasement, more monetary distortions, and more dollar death. (Can I see your shocked face please).

LIONS… GOVERNMENTS ARE NOW SOCIALIZING ENERGY SHOCK….

Lions. And socializing the energy shock gets paid for through more borrowing, more deficits, more currency creation, or more pressure on central banks to keep debt markets functioning.

The IMF is ADMITTING that the Iran-war energy shock will spread through the global system. AND WE CALLED IT…………………………………………. (all just a policy mistake? Really?)

HOW ABOUT NO………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

But…. it gets even worse. Lions. US consumer sentiment just fell to 49.8 in April, a NEW all-time low, with consumers already suffering from rising “temporary,” inflation pressure and economic fallout.

Lions. Consumers are breaking. Governments are subsidizing. Debt is expanding.

The currency is being sacrificed.

This is the loop AGAIN IN REAL TIME! (Go ahead, make it up). And this is where the Great Divergence, CLICK HERE, gets worse.

The real economy gets hit by higher costs, weaker consumers, margin compression, layoffs, and credit stress. But markets can rise because investors begin pricing the response… more bailouts, more guarantees, more FAKE liquidity (not from production/economic strength), more monetization, more policy support, more artificial rate suppression

Lions. That is the sick TWISTED structure of a debt-based system.

The worse the real economy gets, the more the market expects intervention.

The more intervention comes, the more the currency dies. The more the currency dies, the higher prices go. And the people living in the real economy get crushed underneath.

LIONS THIS IS A FREAK SHOW ON A GALACTIC SCALE.

Had enough yet?

GM