Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
1h

But do we get our ball washing room 🤣🤣 That’s top of mind for me.

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Aaron777's avatar
Aaron777
1h

More bailout money for the energy companies and the consumer pay more

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