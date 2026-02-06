Lions Alert! I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE.... EVER.
From Greg M
Lions…
The level of DENY AND ATTACK with this post from yesterday (below) WAS ABOVE AND BEYOND ANYTHING I have ever seen, EVER! In all my years out here from my beginning on YouTube to now.
To witness that level of deny and attack tells me, and you, ONE THING.
WE ARE DIRECTLY OVER THE TARGET…………………………………………………………………..
With that… take this below, click on Read Full Story… THEN copy/paste it, restack it, and share it as far and wide as you POSSIBLY CAN.
This is war to expose a very inconvenient truth.
GM
I saw a clip of some MAGA guy asking a podcaster to explain why raping children is bad. Can't make it up, utter abomination. These people will defend ANYTHING.
https://x.com/OunkaOnX/status/2018285306206642297
Good article on Trump and the weakening dollar.
https://qz.com/us-dollar-weaker-currency-trump-trade