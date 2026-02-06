Lions…

The level of DENY AND ATTACK with this post from yesterday (below) WAS ABOVE AND BEYOND ANYTHING I have ever seen, EVER! In all my years out here from my beginning on YouTube to now.

To witness that level of deny and attack tells me, and you, ONE THING.

WE ARE DIRECTLY OVER THE TARGET…………………………………………………………………..

With that… take this below, click on Read Full Story… THEN copy/paste it, restack it, and share it as far and wide as you POSSIBLY CAN.

This is war to expose a very inconvenient truth.

GM