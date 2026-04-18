Lions…

Iran has reimposed "strict control" over the strait… effectively closing the waterway again.

Lions. This move comes less than 24 hours after Trump declared the strategic chokepoint "completely open." TRUMP’S STATMENT WAS A FLAT OUT LIE RIGHT FROM THE START… (it was never completely open).

Lions. What Trump did was NOT just perception manipulation…

It was to elicit a market reaction for which just 20 minutes before Trump made that “completely open” statement, $760 million in Wall St. Bets were placed that crude would fall… AND FALL IT DID…

Lions… the CFTC, The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is examining a series of oil futures trades placed shortly before Trump Iran-war policy pivots ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS INCLUDING YESTERDAY…. $760 MILLION (OVER 3/4 OF A BILLION!) IN BETS THAT CRUDE WOULD FALL. AND AGAIN……. FALL IT DID.

Lions. Yesterday, markets celebrated a reopening that never was… and today, reality bit back.

ECONOMIC IMPACT. Lions. More than 500 million barrels of crude have already been knocked out of the global market since the war began. Full restoration of output and infrastructure will take many months.

And…………… the fallout across the board WILL BE much higher prices for the foreseeable future.

MARKET IMPACT. Lions. The setup is straightforward. Friday’s surge in stocks, and collapse in oil, were built on the assumption that the strait was reopening. Now… with the strait locked-down again… everything changes.

For Trump, this is another humiliation/abject failure… after seven weeks of war, Trump has dragged our country into a war we were told that we were “winning decisively…” and yet NOT A SINGLE CORE OBJECTIVE HAS BEEN ACHIEVED.

Lions. Iran just reminded everyone who still holds the choke point and therefore the entire structure of the war...

GM