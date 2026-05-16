Lions Alert! Iran Is Now Allowing "Non-Hostile" Vessels To Cross The Strait. (EXCLUDING U.S. And Israel). What This Means For Oil, Stocks, Gold, Silver, Bonds, Dollar.
From Greg M
Lions. I am going to break this down into short term and… what happens if Trump orders new military strikes.
The BIG issue? Bond yields are spiking… yesterday we witnessed a global bond squeeze. Click HERE.
MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions we need to stay as far ahead of the curve here as possible. READ THROUGH THIS CAREFULLY (so you know what to expect).
Lions, l…