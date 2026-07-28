Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chrisméni's avatar
Chrisméni
16m

John 8:41-44 AMP

You are doing the works of your [own] father.” They said to Him, “We are not illegitimate children; we have one [spiritual] Father: God.” [42] Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father [but He is not], you would love and recognize Me, for I came from God [out of His very presence] and have arrived here. For I have not even come on My own initiative [as self-appointed], but He [is the One who] sent Me. [43] Why do you misunderstand what I am saying? It is because [your spiritual ears are deaf and] you are unable to hear [the truth of] My word. [44] You are of your father the devil, and it is your will to practice the desires [which are characteristic] of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks what is natural to him, for he is a liar and the father of lies and half-truths.

Reply
Share
Joe Broni's avatar
Joe Broni
14m

Forget TACO. Now it's NACHO: Not A Chance Hormuz Opens

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture