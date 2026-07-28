Lions. At approximately 5:45 p.m. ET , Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward US forces.

YEAH… THAT WOULD BE A NO… TALKS ARE NOT GOING WELL.

As a result, crude is up 4.19% as I am writing this.

Trump said the talks were “good” and suggested a deal might be possible.

And Iran responds with a missile strike.

NEVER TRUST A WORD OUT OF TRUMPS MOUTH… EVER.

If he is breathing… its a lie.

GM