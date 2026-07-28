LIONS ALERT! IRAN LAUNCHES ATTACKS ON U.S. FORCES AS TRUMP SAID... "TALKS ARE GOING VERY WELL." (If Trump Is BREATHING... Its A Lie).
From Greg M
Lions. At approximately 5:45 p.m. ET, Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward US forces.
YEAH… THAT WOULD BE A NO… TALKS ARE NOT GOING WELL.
As a result, crude is up 4.19% as I am writing this.
Trump said the talks were “good” and suggested a deal might be possible.
And Iran responds with a missile strike.
NEVER TRUST A WORD OUT OF TRUMPS MOUTH… EVER.
If he is breathing… its a lie.
GM
John 8:41-44 AMP
You are doing the works of your [own] father.” They said to Him, “We are not illegitimate children; we have one [spiritual] Father: God.” [42] Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father [but He is not], you would love and recognize Me, for I came from God [out of His very presence] and have arrived here. For I have not even come on My own initiative [as self-appointed], but He [is the One who] sent Me. [43] Why do you misunderstand what I am saying? It is because [your spiritual ears are deaf and] you are unable to hear [the truth of] My word. [44] You are of your father the devil, and it is your will to practice the desires [which are characteristic] of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks what is natural to him, for he is a liar and the father of lies and half-truths.
Forget TACO. Now it's NACHO: Not A Chance Hormuz Opens