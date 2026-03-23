LIONS ALERT! Iran Threatens U.S. Debt/Treasury Market. (Trump Postpones His "Ultimatum.") Trump States: "New Iran Talks Going Well." (STOCK FUTURES SKYROCKET).
From Greg M
Lions…
Iran has now explicitly threatened financial institutions and global investors who purchase US Treasury bonds, labeling them “legitimate targets.”
(Trump has subsequently postponed his “ultimatum” on striking Iran civilian energy plants for 5 days).
LIONS… STOCK FUTURES ARE SKYROCKETING AND CRUDE OIL IS CRATERING AFTER TRUMP STATED “NEW IRAN TALKS…