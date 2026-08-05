Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Katie's avatar
Katie
3h

I believe Gerald Celente may be correct. They will “end” the war before midterms and resume immediately after.

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6 replies
BD's avatar
BD
3h

"Allow"?!?! USA was beaten, BADLY. 1.5T squandered..

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