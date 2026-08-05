Lions. NO DIRECT US-IRAN TALKS HAVE HAPPENED….however, the channel via Oman, it looks like the US will concede to allow Iran to be the “gate keeper” of the strait.

According to the proposal, this would restore the strait as an open waterway.

This proposal would give Iran authority over vessels entering the Gulf , while Oman would manage outbound traffic.

Iran is also seeking visibility over outgoing ships and the ability to intervene under “certain circumstances.”

That means Iran could potentially decide which tankers, cargo vessels and military linked ships enter the Persian Gulf.

So Lions. Even under this “negotiated framework, (“talks going very well”) the world would still be relying on Iran to access the region.

And Iran may also be permitted to collect transit or “security” fees.

Iran wants charges of 5%–7% of cargo value, Oman has suggested roughly 3%.

I will keep you posted.

GM