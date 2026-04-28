Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Curtis Osiowy's avatar
Curtis Osiowy
4h

The debt crisis is a mathematical certainty… He’s messaging this so he can say he warned the public.

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
4h

So he’s saying a ballroom can’t save us.

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