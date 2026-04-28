(CNBC)- Jamie Dimon warns of ‘some kind of bond crisis’ ahead. “The way it’s going now, there will be some kind of bond crisis, and then we’ll have to deal with it,” Dimon said at an investment conference held by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world.

Lions…

Jamie Dimon just warned of “some kind of bond crisis” ahead.

Pay very close attention… because this is not just another Wall Street CEO making noise. This is the head of JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States, warning that the pressure point IS the bond market.

And Lions, that is exactly where we have been looking FOR YEARS!

Lions. The bond market is the foundation of the entire debt-based financial system. When the bond market starts to crack, everything built on top of it starts to break as well. That is the credit-event pathway.

And Lions, this is exactly why I keep telling you to watch the 10yr yield.

Lions. Jamie Dimon warning here of a “bond crisis,” DEBT CRISIS, may be the warning flare of the credit event we have been discussing. And credit stress is how a debt-based system starts to seize.

IT ALSO MEANS IT MAY NOT BE FAR OFF…

GM