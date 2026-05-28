Lions… new data shows major foreign holders are dumping US debt.

Japan sold $47.7B, China $41B, Luxembourg $13.7B, Taiwan $12.7B, Saudi Arabia $10.8B, India $7.6B, Canada $6.9B, and UAE $5.8B.

Lions. When major holders reduce exposure, yields rise. Higher yields then hit rate sensitive assets, especially mega cap tech/AI valuations…

And that feeds directly into our house of cards thesis which I just posted this morning…. Click HERE.

Lions… this ties the whole chain together. Foreign Treasury selling = yields rise = The Trump/Fed/Treasury/Complex MUST buy more debt or… tech gets pressured and the market breaks.

Lions… as you already know. The stock market is standing on tech. Tech is standing on rates. Rates are standing on Treasury demand. And Treasury demand is showing stress.

GM