Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eb's avatar
Eb
1h

Greg, Thank you and keep on trucking.

Reply
Share
VIPCO's avatar
VIPCO
34m

The only thing that would buy us debt is a stablecoin company like Tether. The world is sick of our mentally ill dictator putting his face on 250 dollar bills. The new phrase will be queer as a 250 dollar bill.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture