Lions Alert. Mediators Are Pushing For A 10-Day U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, And Trump Is Considering It... STOCKS ARE HIGHER ON THE NEWS.
From Greg M
Lions. Reports are coming in that Trump is considering a 10 day ceasefire via mediation. And stocks are higher on the back of that.
No agreement has been reached. The strikes continue. Tankers are still being attacked. But a narrow off-ramp is now on the table. (OR SO ITS BEING REPORTED).
Regional mediators, apparently, and I do not believe anything anymo…