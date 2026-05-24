Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
1h

Worst deal than the JCPOA. Went to war for a worse deal. What a failure.

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David Becker's avatar
David Becker
1h

Sad. I'm not defending him but that rocket that was sent around the moon a bit back was 90 billion just to launch. We are purposely being destroyed from within!!!

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