Lions. As a part of the “being negotiated-near final stages of talks/deal” between the US and Iran…………….

The proposed ceasefire framework involves releasing, or unfreezing, $25 billion in Iranian assets.

Read that slowly.

Twenty-five billion dollars.

Here is the breakdown.

Financial Relief. The US would unfreeze roughly $25 billion in Iranian assets held overseas. Strait of Hormuz. The critical waterway will be reopened for free commercial traffic with no transit tolls charged by Iran. Blockade & Ceasefire. The US naval blockade on Iran would be lifted, and a ceasefire would take effect across all fronts, including halting the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Nuclear Deferral. The complex issue of Iran’s contested nuclear program and enriched uranium stockpile has reportedly been deferred for separate negotiations, which are expected to take place over a 60-day period

Lions. Weigh in here….

Thoughts? Comments?

GM