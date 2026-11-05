Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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IvoryRunner's avatar
IvoryRunner
3h

IT'S ALL BROKEN. Just a matter of time before the sheople realize it.

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
3h

People were already fearful about the heavy leveraging by these AI data center companies, now they fear Dems will severely limit expansion.

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