Lions. The Nasdaq Composite is getting absolutely HAMMERED! And the selling is especially severe in the semiconductor and AI infrastructure sectors.

THE AI HYPER-TRADE IS UNDERGOING A VIOLENT REPRICING.

AMD, Micron, Nvidia, and other major technology names are getting ABSOLUTELY crushed! As investors reassess the enormous capital expenditures, borrowing requirements, and future returns associated with the AI infrastructure buildout. (Sound familiar? We have been warning about this FOR MONTHS!!!!!)

And Lions, our latest weekly trade from Saturday… IS PAYING OFF. Click HERE.

Lions. What we are seeing here is a serious technical warning.

The unwinding of this crowded, heavily financed HYPER-trade is accelerating, and the risks we have been talking about building under the surface…

THEY ARE BECOMING REAL… AND FAST.

GM