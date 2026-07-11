Lions Alert! Russia Has Banned Diesel Exports As War Deepens. (Trump Is Backing Military Strikes On Russian Energy Infrastructure). And Now...This Is What To Expect.
From Greg M
Lions… Trump backing of Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia is an accelerant to expanding war. FULL-STOP.
Moreover, Trump announced that Ukraine would receive a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors.
The Russian Response.
Russia responded with this…“any weapons factories tied to Ukraine’s war effort are now legitimate targets.” Meaning. N…