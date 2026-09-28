LIONS ALERT! THE BOND MARKET IS FLASHING A MAJOR WARNING NOT SEEN SINCE 2004. (MMRI IN NEW RECORD TERRITORY).From Greg MGregory MannarinoSep 28, 2026∙ Paid1142734ShareLions… JUST WOW.Lions, pay very close attention to what is happening in the US Treasury market.The benchmark 10yr Treasury yield has traded roughly in the 5.22%–5.28% area today, while the 30yr yield has pushed above 5.5%, reaching territory last seen more than two decades ago. Lions, below is a snapshot of the Mannarino Market Risk Indicator Historical…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext