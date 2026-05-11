Lions Alert! The Cost Of Living Gap Here In The U.S. Is HYPER-Skyrocketing NO END IN SIGHT. The War? ITS HERE... HITTING THE HEART OF AMERICA.
From Greg M
Lions. The gap between what households earn, and what basic life necessities costs is detonating.
ACCORDING TO THEIR OWN NUMBERS.
The “the cost-of-living gap” is exploding. Housing affordability, renter costs, just hit another record high… homeownership today is less affordable than historical averages to the tune of 97% of analyzed counties here in the…