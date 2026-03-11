Lions… you cannot release your way out of a live chokepoint war. PERIOD.
This would be the largest release in the agency's history, doubling its previous record of 182 million barrels set in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It is a sign that the system is reaching for emergency tools because the underlying disruption is real.
It may help optics and front-end price panic, but it does not solve the core problem.
The largest reserve release in history will not prove the crisis is under control. It would prove the crisis is large enough that policymakers are forced to pull the fire alarm.
