Lions…

The largest part of the US economy just fired off another warning shot.

The ISM services index slowed to 54.0 in March from 56.1 in February, while the cost gauge jumped to 70.7… its highest since October 2022.

Moreover, the employment index fell to 45.2, back into contraction.

And with that… EVEN IF THE WAR ENDED TODAY! This will worsen moving for…