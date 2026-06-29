Lions… something here is WAY off.

The Trump administration is saying “high level” Iran talks are being set up in Doha. The story was floated out early, and the stock market today did rally on the “news.”

There is a problem.

Trump claims Iran requested the meeting. And, apparently envoys are reportedly being sent.

But is this even true?

Iran is saying something very different.

The issue here is the Trump administration is no longer even remotely credible anymore. Lies, more lies, and repeated lies, deflections, denials, and attacks is how Trump and his administration operate. Truth has been removed from the equation.

Does Iran lie? Certainly… but here credibility is on the line.

Iranian officials are denying that direct talks with the United States are scheduled. They are also pushing back against the idea that US-Iran technical meetings are happening this week AT ALL.

So Lions… here are the questions..

Are talks even happening? Are they really scheduled? Was this all another repeated lie among scores of lies? Did the market just buy the talk of talks? A #FAKE story floated out AGAIN to again manipulate the markets?

Lions. As you are well aware. Markets do not always trade reality, and there are some who openly manipulate it, repeatedly, even for personal gain… especially when they will not be held to account.

Markets trade narratives, especially from a “world leader.” And a headline saying “Iran requested talks” can do exactly what the system wants it to do… calm oil, lift stocks, and create the illusion that diplomacy is finally working.

But appearance and illusions are not evidence.

What we need is evidence of…

A confirmed meeting. A confirmed Iranian presence. A joint statement. A clear framework. A verifiable diplomatic step.

SO WHERE IS IT?

Until then Lions, this looks less like proven diplomacy….

And more like a market narrative control propaganda.

GM