LIONS ALERT! THE MARKET IS PRICING IN A TRUMP U.S. MILITARY STRIKE ON IRAN.
From Greg M
You can see it in the tape. Oil is ripping toward a near six-month high because traders are pricing a geopolitical risk premium tied to rising fear of US military action and potential retaliation… that could threaten flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
GM
Probably after the ‘market’ close on Friday
Yeah, must be. As I watched the sea of red in the market, I wondered if this was an international move. Oil is up and will keep going that way, and all of the risk factors elevate as well. Cadet Bone Spurs seems intent on war. He loves the diversion and must feed his inner fears. Cowardly.