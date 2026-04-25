Lions Alert! The Media Is Now Warning Of "MASS LAYOFFS..." (AND INDUSTRY-WIDE BAILOUTS ARE COMING ALONG WITH DOLLAR-GUARANTEES FOR FOREIGN NATIONS).
From Greg M
Lions, this is a MAJOR TELL. When the MSM is forced to report on something like this… (and we have talked about this for MONTHS…), you know that its already too late for the regular guy/gal to do anything about it.
MAJOR KEY POINT. The Layoff Wave Is Already Here. The Bailout Machine Comes Next... then dollar/liquidity-guarantees for “allies.”
Lions. Lay…