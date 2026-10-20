LIONS ALERT! THE STRAIT HAS COLLAPSED. AND CRUDE OIL IS SURGING HIGHER. (France’s Unrest Hits Sovereign Debt, AI Liabilities May Be FAR Larger Than Known, and War Keeps Spreading). MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoOct 20, 2026∙ Paid1183956ShareLIONS OIL IS REACCELERATING…The reason is straightforward…. THE STRAIT HAS COLLAPSED.18 vessels have been attacked over the past two weeks, with two ships sunk. And Houthi attacks against Saudi infrastructure have intensified. Lions. On October 11 Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks against energy infra…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext