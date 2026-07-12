Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
4h

Just in time for the markets to open, tomorrow. Make it stop! 🛑

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2 replies
Itzo's avatar
Itzo
4h

As usual. “New normal”

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