Out of The Devil’s mouth comes another LIE.

The strait is not open. Period.

FACT. Usual flow was 140 vessels PER DAY before the war.

Over the entire PAST WEEK, the US military said just over 140 ships transited the strait.

In other words, one whole week of shipping traffic has been roughly equal to one normal day BEFORE THE WAR.

Normal week… about 980 vessels.

Last week… just over 140 vessels total.

Lions. This is a FUNCTIONAL Collapse… roughly 85% below normal flow.

GM