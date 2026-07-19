Lions Alert! The Trump Administration Is Readying AND Deploying Dozens More U.S. Aerial Refueling Planes To Israel. Including More Than 20,000 Bombs.
From Greg M
Lions. The Trump administration is deploying dozens more US aerial refueling planes to Israel and, expediting the sale of more than 20,000 bombs.
What this means…
Trump is moving the aerial infrastructure, and weapons required to sustain a much larger American bombing campaign.
Lions. Trump is accelerating weapons to Israel, bypassing normal congressional…